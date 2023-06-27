Passengers not to be left at transporters’ mercy, says Sharjeel

As per the instructions of the Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, the transport department is taking action against transporters who overcharge fares.

Actions were initiated in response to passengers’ complaints by conducting vehicle inspections in various locations, including Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Nowshehro Feroze, Khairpur, Ghotki and Shikarpur.

The transport department conducted inspections on four hundred vehicles and imposed fines of totalling Rs247,000 on transporters based on passengers’ complaints regarding overcharging fares. It refunded a total of Rs413,400 in excess fare to the passengers.

In Karachi, 41 vehicles were checked, while in Mirpurkhas 43 vehicles were inspected. In Shaheed Benazirabad 25 vehicles were checked, followed by 47 vehicles in Sukkur, 48 vehicles in Larkana, 26 vehicles in Thatta, 20 vehicles in Umarkot, 20 vehicles in Tharparkar, 12 vehicles in Nowshehro Feroze, 35 vehicles in Khairpur, 55 vehicles in Ghotki, and 28 vehicles in Shikarpur.

In a statement, Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that actions are underway against transporters who seek to maximize their profit on the Eid occasion.

He emphasized that passengers will not be left at the mercy of transporters, and no one will be permitted to unjustly exploit passengers.