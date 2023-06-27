Blue economy now part of govt’s national growth agenda: Ahsan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday the blue economy possesses enormous potential for sustainable financial stability and development of Pakistan and the incumbent government has included it in its futuristic agenda of national growth.

In a media interaction during a visit to the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works, he called upon all sectors of the economy to work in unison as “Team Pakistan” for achieving economic growth and export expansion.

The planning minister said the current economic situation of the country required every field of life and each sector of the economy to play a proactive role for ensuring sustainable economic growth and expansion of the GDP.

All the democratic forces of Pakistan, while putting their political ideologies, manifestos and interests as well as differences aside, had joined hands just for the sake of the security and solidarity of the country, he added.

“There is a national government in Pakistan and all the allied parties believe that the national interests of Pakistan are more important than their political motives and it is the time to build up a consensus and demonstrate unity to steer the nation onto the path of sustainable development, prosperity and glory,” he stated.

Political stability is vital for economic development while uncertainty tarnish efforts for growth, he opined and reiterated that the country needed fast-track growth in the GDP, tax-to-GDP ratio, exports and industrial production, and for the achievement of the growth objectives it was imperative to improve governance through consensus-based political, economic and administrative reforms.

Iqbal said a political party that promoted politics of hatred in the country and tried to create mayhem had lost public support after the sad incidents of May 9 when monuments of national heroes were desecrated, and the house of the Quaid-e-Azam was attacked.

Pakistan is bestowed with immense workforce having unmatched skills, vast mineral resources and remarkable capabilities in IT and other sectors to achieve the target of increasing its exports of commodities and services to $100 billion within a decade, he noted and urged the trade and industrial sector to attach the topmost priority to the expansion of exports and work with dedication to achieve the objective. The federal minister said the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering works is a significant entity of the country’s engineering sector that is playing a remarkable role in shipbuilding and maritime engineering.

The PML-N, while realizing the significance of the naval force, started two important projects during its previous tenure and those projects had played a pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan’s naval force.

The project aimed at modernising the shipyard through installation of heavy duty cranes and other state of the art equipment, and ship-lifting and transfer facilities and other innovative measures had enhanced the capabilities of the shipyard, he said, adding that now the shipyard was not only capable of meeting the country’s own requirements but it might offer boat- and ship-building and repair services to other countries of the region.

Managing Director Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas and other senior officers of the shipyard were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, the federal minister inspected facilities, received a briefing about the Karachi Shipyard, and also inaugurated a crane system at the shipyard.

Later, speaking to the media during a visit to the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday afternoon, he said that more than one-thousand-kilometre-long coastal line and over two million kilometre vast exclusive economic zone offered unfathomable opportunities to the country.

Pakistan being an agricultural country had reliance on the green economy at the time while the volume of its blue economy was greater than the green one, he observed and noted that integration of both the economies could boost the pace of the journey of development to a greater extent.

The federal minister said that PML-N led government had expedited important projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that was integrated with the global Belt and Road initiative and opened new vistas of growth and prosperity of the country.

He said that under the sustainable development approach it was our responsibility to secure and efficiently monitor the country’s coastal line and maritime frontiers. Iqbal, while lauding the services of the PMSA for the protection of the borders of Pakistan, said that the agency was equipped with state of the art equipment and fleet and was vigilantly securing the maritime frontiers of Pakistan. Additionally, the PMSA had earned a good name for the country across the globe due to its rescue and relief operations in deep sea, he added.

Iqbal recalled that in 2014 the operational capacity of the PMSA was limited to a few old boats and it lacked effective monitoring system. Then PML-N government vowed to modernise the agency and approved projects for the induction of six modern ships and boats in the PMSA, which had significantly improved the operational capacities of the agency.

He hoped that the PMSA with its enhanced capacities would keep securing the maritime frontiers of the country and preventing the dumping of hazardous materials, besides eliminating the illegal trade within its jurisdiction.

He further said that the Karachi Shipyard had the capability to manufacture even bigger ships that would not only enhance the country’s maritime forces but Pakistan could also earn precious foreign exchange.

Earlier, Director General PMSA Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali, DDG Commodore Amir Iqbal Khan, Captain Shahid Sati and other officers received the federal minister on his arrival at the PMSA Kolachi and briefed him about the performance and future strategy of the agency.