Kvitova boosts Wimbledon bid with Berlin triumph

BERLIN: Petra Kvitova boosted her status as a leading favourite for a third Wimbledon title by sweeping past Donna Vekic in the final of the Berlin WTA grass-court tournament.
The Czech seventh seed won 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) to clinch her second title of the year and 31st of her career.
Sunday´s victory gave her a sixth grass-court trophy for a 31st title, giving her more than any other active player besides Venus Williams´ 49.
Kvitova, 33, who was Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, burst out of the blocks, breaking her opponent twice in the first set. The pair traded breaks in the second before Kvitova triumphed in a tiebreak. The world number nine did not drop a set on the way to lifting the title at Steffi Graf Stadium in the German capital. Moments after the countdown to lift the trophy, Kvitova told the crowd: "I´m in shock right now.
LAHORE: Following a dismal show in the previous two games which also caused the country's ouster from the SAFF...
NOTTINGHAM: Ashleigh Gardner took eight wickets in England´s second innings as Australia´s women secured victory in...
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz believes he is capable of winning Wimbledon after claiming his first title on grass on Sunday...
MADRID: Veteran Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will stay at the club for another season after renewing his deal...
ISLAMABAD: Zaka Ashraf was favourite to get elected as the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board for the next three-year...
HARARE: Two-time champions West Indies face an almighty task to qualify for the Cricket World Cup after losing to the...