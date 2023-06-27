BHC stays PCB chairman election till July 17

ISLAMABAD: Zaka Ashraf was favourite to get elected as the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the next three-year term in the Board’s chairman elections which were scheduled for Tuesday at the PCB Headquarters in Lahore.

Reports emerging from Balochistan, however, suggest that two-member Balochistan High Court (BHC) bench has granted stay against the PCB chairman election till July 17.

The last hitch in Zaka’s election to the post of chairman PCB was said to be some court cases initiated at the behest of a set lobby which wanted to disrupt the process.

The lobby used its links in Quetta to seek stay. Chances are there that these legal hurdles will be over shortly to allow the smooth transition of power to the elected chairman.

“In all probability, the election to elect the new chairman will be held shortly and court cases will be over soon. Zaka has already emerged as a strong contender to get elected as the chairman PCB for next three years in office.

Mustafa Ramday, the second nominee from the prime minister is unlikely to contest the election.

Hectic efforts were on before the Balochistan High Court stayed to convince Ramday to contest the elections. Chances, however, are slim that a second candidate will come forward to contest the elections.

The Governing Board members know well that Zaka is the actual nominee for the post of chairman PCB. The PM who is also the patron of the PCB has nominated Zaka ahead of Najam Sethi as the future chairman of the Board,” one of the Governing Board members said.

The entire process to elect chairman PCB was supposed to be completed on Tuesday as was the case previously where a single day was enough to complete the process.

The filling of nomination papers, scrutiny and voting process was to be completed on Tuesday, provided clearance from the legal hurdles.

The ten-member Electoral College will have the right to cast their votes. These include two nominees from the PM -- Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday while four regional and four departmental nominees will also cast their votes.

The secretary Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination is the eleventh member of the Board but does not have the powers to cast his vote.