Team from Pakistan in Tokyo for Junior Tennis League

KARACHI: A four-member team of International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan (IC) has reached Tokyo to participate in IC Rod Laver Junior Tennis League.

The team, accompanied by one official, will take part in this three nation under-16 invitational event and will play against India and two teams from Japan.

Mekaeel Ali Baig, a member of the team, was already in Japan for Asian ranking junior tournaments and he won two such events there while another member of the team is Samer Zaman,who is Asian ranked 115 in under-14 age category.

The format of the competition is league basis in which four singles and two doubles matches will be played. All teams will play against each other and the winning team will qualify for IC junior leagues final in Santiago later this year.