Karachi win Sindh Youth Programme titles

KARACHI: Karachi won the Prime Minister Youth Programme Talent Hunt Youth Sports Hockey League Sindh Region men's and women's titles.

Sukkur came second and Larkana third in men's competition.

Zain Anil of Karachi was the top scorer with 6 goals, Abdul Rafe Sajid of Karachi was declared the best goalkeeper, and Masim Zakir of Sukhar was declared the best player.

In the women's competitions, Larkana stood second and Shaheed Benazirabad third.

Captain of the Karachi women's team Dua Khan was the top scorer with 15 goals. Shazma Naseem of Karachi was declared the best goalkeeper and Saba of Larkana was declared the best player of the League.

On the last day, Karachi defeated Sukkur by two goals. Centre Forward Muhammad Usman of the winning team scored both goals.

In the last match of the women league, Karachi defeated Sukkar by 11 goals. The captain of the winning team, Dua Khan, scored 7 goals.

Saima Ghulam, Sehrish Sabir, Muqadsas Rafiq, and Momal scored one goal each.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said at the closing ceremony that the Youth Programme will bring a revolutionary change in the sports of Pakistan.

He said that the hockey talent hunt provided an opportunity to bring out the hidden talent of Sindh.

He expressed his determination that other sports competitions will also be started soon in Sindh.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Waseem Qazi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Aurangzeb Khan, and Director of Sports Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Javed Ali Memon, Olympian Wasim Feroz, Olympian Sameer Hussain, Muhammad Ali Khan, Adnan Ashraf, Secretary of Sindh Hockey Association, Akbar Qaim Khani, Gul Faraz Ahmed Khan, and other office bearers of Pakistan Hockey Federation and Sindh Hockey Association were also present.