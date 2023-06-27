Killing of BD trade union leader sparks protest

DHAKA: Scores of workers protested in Bangladesh´s garment industry hub on Monday, police said, after a union leader was killed while trying to intervene in a factory dispute over unpaid wages.

Police said Shahidul Islam, president of the Gazipur branch of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, was beaten to death on Sunday evening after issuing an ultimatum to factory owners over unpaid wages.

“The union leaders said they would take the issue to the government authorities if the workers were not paid by today,” said Sarwar Alam, the chief of the industrial police unit in Gazipur. “Some workers thought it might be a compromise and attacked them,” Alam said.