North Korea holds rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war

SEOUL: North Korea held mass rallies in Pyongyang where people shouted slogans vowing a “war of revenge” to destroy the United States, as it marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, state media reported on Monday.

About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.

Photos released by state media showed a stadium crowded with people holding placards reading “The whole US mainland is within our shooting range” and “The imperialist US is the destroyer of peace.”

Sunday’s anniversary came amid concerns Pyongyang could soon conduct another launch of its first military spy satellite to boost monitoring of US military activities after its first attempt ended in failure on May 31.

North Korea now had “the strongest absolute weapon to punish the US imperialists” and the “avengers on this land are burning with the indomitable will to revenge the enemy,” KCNA said.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with the South and the South’s main ally, the United States.

In a separate foreign ministry report, North Korea said the US was “making desperate efforts to ignite a nuclear war,” accusing Washington of sending strategic assets to the region.

North and South Korea remain technically at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty.

Meanwhile in South Korea, a North-Korean defector-turned-activist launched a new attempt over the weekend to counter the North’s narrative that the US was responsible for the outbreak of the Korean war.

According to media reports, Park Sang-hak flew balloons carrying around 200,000 anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and Covid-19 medical supplies across the border on Sunday evening.

The North, which has often reacted angrily to the activist’s years-long campaign, has not yet commented on the leaflets – which highlighted that Kim’s grandfather, Kim II Sung, was responsible for starting the conflict.

The 26 million people living in North Korea have become increasingly isolated and tightly controlled since the government sealed borders and restricted imports when the coronavirus pandemic descended in 2020.

As critical supplies have been cut out, food is becoming increasingly scarce – recent BBC reporting found people are already starving to death.

Some experts have warned that the country could be on the brink of a disaster similar to the famine in the late 1990s, where at least one million people died.