Serbia releases captured Kosovo officers

PRISTINA: Belgrade on Monday freed three Kosovo police officers taken into custody by Serbian security forces earlier this month, easing the latest flare-up between the two Balkan nations.

The move, following a court order, came after weeks of soaring tensions between the two sides, in which rioting in northern Kosovo saw more than 30 Nato peacekeepers injured in late May. “We confirm that the three kidnapped police officers have been released. Even though we are joyous that they get to return to their families, this abduction consists of a serious human rights violation & must be reprimanded,” Kosovo´s Prime Minister Albin Kurti wrote on social media.