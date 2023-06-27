US should apologise to Gitmo inmates for treatment: UN

UNITED NATIONS: A United Nations expert said on Monday that US government treatment of Guantanamo Bay inmates was cruel, inhuman and degrading under international law and called for Washington to apologize and provide reparation.

“I observed that after two decades of custody, the suffering of those detained is profound, and it’s ongoing,” Fionnuala Ni Aolain said at the United Nations after completing the first official visit by a UN expert to the detention facility in Cuba.

“Every single detainee I met with lives with the unrelenting harms that follow from systematic practices of rendition, torture and arbitrary detention,” she said, citing what she called the undue use of restraints and near constant surveillance as current shortcomings. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prison was set up in 2002 by then-US president George W Bush to house foreign militant suspects following the 9/11 attacks on the United States.