Greener pastures

Many socioeconomic factors are responsible for the exodus of young men and women from Pakistan. Their frustration can be understood by the extreme risks that they are willing to take in order to leave the country and access better opportunities abroad. These desperate risks often end in terrible tragedies like the one off the coast of Greece, in which scores of Pakistanis drowned after the overcrowded fishing boat they were travelling in capsized.

One has to try and deal with the reasons which compel these young people to risk their life and limb to get out of Pakistan. The lack of meaningful employment opportunities is a key motivator for those trying to leave. Our government must do more to create the kinds of jobs our young people are looking for.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad