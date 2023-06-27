Great move

I would like to offer my thanks to the government for changing the dates of the Eid holidays so that the holiday period starts on June 28, which is the coming Wednesday. I had previously written a letter - ‘Longer break’ (June 22, 2023) – arguing that it would be better if the holiday period were to begin a day or two earlier in order to give people working outside their native towns more time to travel.
I am glad that the government has recognized and responded to the concerns of people like myself and has given those living and working outside of their home towns more time to spend with their families on Eid.
Areeba Altaf Kanasro
Larkana
