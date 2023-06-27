Every day, people lose their lives in avoidable and unnecessary road accidents in Balochistan. While reckless driving is part of the problem, the poor road infrastructure and the shoddy way in which many of the roads in the province have been built is also to blame.
The government must upgrade the quality of the road network and improve its enforcement of traffic laws in order to reduce the frequency of accidents.
Jahanzaib Qadir
Punjgur
