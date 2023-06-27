Empowering widows

The loss of a partner is an incredibly devastating experience for countless women worldwide, compounded by their ongoing struggle for fundamental rights and respect. According to the UN, the number of widows worldwide is over 250 million, a staggering amount, and 10 per cent of them live in extreme poverty.
This shows how global society has overlooked their needs and failed to assist them in dealing with the unique challenges that they face. It is crucial to thoroughly examine the various issues impacting widows worldwide and prioritize the necessary actions to safeguard and promote their rights.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
