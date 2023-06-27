Depressing

The last few days have really been disappointing for one that follows the news. The US rolled out the red carpet for Indian PM Narendra Modi, giving him all the time he wanted in the spotlight to tout India’s achievements. India has seemingly strengthened its economy to the level where the West is willing to ignore their human rights violations in IOJK and the atrocities the BJP government has been committing against Muslims and other religious minorities throughout India. Meanwhile, while our neighbour and arch-rival hits new heights, we are stuck with the same old script. Yet another Pakistani PM is seen pleading with yet another IMF chief for yet another bailout. Arguably, there isn’t even much of a rivalry between us and India anymore.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
