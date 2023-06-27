Goodbye growth

In a telltale sign of the authorities’ dealings with the IMF progressing, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday hoisted its policy rate by 100 basis points to 22 per cent. The decision came at an emergency meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), convened barely two weeks following its regular meeting held on June 12, in which it had decided to maintain the policy rate at 21 per cent. The MPC has said the move had been necessitated by the additional revenue measures incorporated in the budget and the loosening of administrative curbs on imports – both of which it saw as having increased the upside risks to the inflation outlook. This is as good as conceding that the decision has been made to sweeten the deal with the IMF to secure a quick nod from the Fund’s executive board, which has scheduled meetings ahead of the expiration of our Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on June 30.

The central bank’s cavalier approach with the policy rate was one of the key reasons why Pakistan posted a minuscule 0.3 per cent GDP growth over the outgoing fiscal, which for a country with a population growth rate in the vicinity of 2.0 per cent translates to contraction in real terms. The string of policy rate hikes instituted by the bank over the last year or so had little impact on price inflation, which soared to historic high levels in the final quarter of the outgoing fiscal, but it drove a drastic contraction of private credit, taking a heavy toll on business and industry growth. Combined with administrative curbs on imports, it killed jobs and businesses everywhere from small trading to large-scale manufacturing (LSM). This policy course was clearly charted by the government in line with the prescriptions of the IMF, although neither the government nor the Fund seemed ready to own the final outcome at the close of FY23. The central bank’s nimble footwork in the final week of the outgoing fiscal sets the tone for FY24: The authorities will likely continue to dance to the tune of the Fund, while people will reap the bitter harvest of these policies.

The foremost implication of this policy rate hike is that Pakistan can forget the 3.5 per cent growth target set for FY24. The higher interest rate will push more businesses into bankruptcy. Private credit will further contract in the new fiscal as businesses look to retire more of their existing debt instead of contracting fresh borrowing, in order to limit their exposure to prohibitively expensive credit. With business activity sure to decline, how the government can realistically expect to meet its enhanced revenue target is beyond comprehension. What’s more, the policy rate hike is an admission of defeat on the part of the authorities on another count: The removal of administrative curbs on imports can only pose an upside risk to the inflation outlook when you have given up all hope of generating hard currency inflows to match the outflows. Thus, the rate hike seems targeted more at accommodating the inevitable rupee inflation rather than anchoring inflation expectations.

The long and short of it is that in their eagerness to stay solvent on their external sector payments, the authorities are effectively taking the last whiff of wind out of the sails of the domestic economy. Combined with the deceleratory pressures of higher energy prices and additional tax burden, this looks like a failsafe recipe to put the domestic economy in contraction – all for a $1.2 billion tranche from the IMF. Or is it to stay on the right side of the IMF at any cost?