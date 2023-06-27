Daraz donates 200 laptops

LAHORE: Daraz Pakistan has donated 200 refurbished laptops to government schools in Okara to support the educational sector, a statement said on Monday.
The donation aimed to provide students enrolled in 8 schools in Okara with refurbished laptops, enabling them to thrive in today's learning environments, the company said. “Recognising the importance of assisting the most vulnerable groups in society, this donation will be benefiting 3600 students.”
The laptops will facilitate innovative online learning experiences both inside and outside the classroom, breaking down barriers and ensuring equitable solutions.
Zeeshan Khan, regional corporate IT head at Daraz stated that the contribution would assist many disadvantaged families in the country.
“The company’s aim is to offer children the necessary tools to access equal educational opportunities. With new avenues for participation in innovative online learning experiences, these laptops will uphold our commitment to removing barriers and providing equitable solutions,” he said.
