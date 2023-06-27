OPEC says oil demand will hit 110 million barrels per day in 2045

KUALA LUMPUR: Global oil demand will rise to 110 million barrels a day in about 20 years, pushing the world’s energy demand up by 23 percent, said OPEC on Monday.

Oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future,” Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said while addressing the inaugural Energy Asia conference held in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“In our worldwide outlook, we see global oil demand rising to 110 million barrels a day by 2045,” he said, adding that oil will still comprise about 29% of the energy mix by then.

The forecast contradicts the International Energy Agency’s predictions of annual demand growth thinning down from 2.4 million barrels per day in 2023 to 400,000 barrels per day in 2028.

Two weeks ago, the IEA projected that global oil demand will increase 6% from 2022 to 105.7 million barrels per day in 2028 on the back of petrochemical and aviation sectors.

OPEC’s secretary general added that underinvestment in the oil industry will only challenge the viability of current energy systems and lead to an “energy chaos.”

From now till 2030, Al Ghais predicted another half a billion people will move to cities across the world as the global economy continues to expand.

The world will need more oil — not less, he said.

Global growth is estimated to fall to a three-decade low of 2.2 percent a year between now and 2030, down from 2.6 percent for the period between 2011-2021, according to the World Bank.

Al Ghais acknowledged that renewables will play a greater role in the world’s energy mix going forward, and affirmed that some OPEC member countries are “already investing significantly” in the area.

“We see global energy demand increasing by 23 percent through 2045,” he said.

“Gas hydro, nuclear hydrogen and biomass will expand. But it is clear that oil remains an integral part of the mix.”

Meanwhile, oil prices were virtually unchanged in choppy trading on Monday, as investors balanced concerns about global demand growth against political instability in Russia potentially compounding global supply disruptions.

Brent crude futures were up 3 cents to $73.88 a barrel at 1455 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 8 cents to $69.08 a barrel.

A clash between Moscow and Russian mercenary group Wagner was averted on Saturday after the heavily armed mercenaries withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov under a deal that halted their rapid advance on the capital.

However, the challenge has raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power and some concern about possible disruption of Russian oil supply.

"There's not much geopolitical impact on the market now. It is dominated by economics, not geopolitics," Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global, said on the sidelines of an industry event on Monday.

Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn warned that Russian political instability could worsen supply shortages in the months ahead due to Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut output from July, a risk of lower U.S. production and an imminent end to U.S. strategic reserve releases.

"The reality is (the Russian turmoil) is another risk against complacency in a market that has been counting on a future drop in demand to meet what will be a big drop in supply," Flynn said.

In an early indicator of future U.S. supply, the number of oil and natural gas rigs operated by U.S. energy companies fell for an eighth week in a row for the first time since July 2020, a closely followed report showed on Friday.

"(Beyond Russia) focus otherwise is on Saudi as the kingdom implements its additional production cut for July - something we should see in lower exports - as well as the looming Independence Day weekend and its impact on demand," Smith said.

Both Brent and WTI prices fell by about 3.6 percent last week on worries that further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could sap oil demand at a time when China's economic recovery has also disappointed investors.