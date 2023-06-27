A planner’s tool

LAHORE: A country’s gross domestic product (GDP) represents the total value of goods and services it produced over a specific period, typically a year. GDP provides valuable insights for formulating policies that can improve the conditions for the people.

Do we do it in Pakistan? The GDP growth rate is often used as a measure of economic progress and development. Actual GDP growth in Pakistan dilutes, as the population here grows above 2 percent.

This year the GDP growth was less than 2 percent, which means a negative growth. Low or negative growth rates this year signal the need for intervention and policy adjustments.

Unfortunately, the economy is in such a mess that the government cannot make the necessary policy adjustments. Pakistanis must prepare themselves for a few more years of hardships if the right policies are pursued.

Normally, if the GDP growth rate is high and there are signs of inflationary pressures, central banks may tighten monetary policy by raising interest rates to curb inflation. Conversely, during periods of low GDP growth or recession, policymakers may implement expansionary fiscal policies, such as increased government spending or tax cuts, to stimulate economic activity. But Pakistan’s economy is operating against usual norms. The central bank is pursuing policies in declining GDP that are taken during high growth cycles. This is suppressing GDP growth even further.

GDP breakdown by sectors provides insights into the relative contributions of different industries to the overall economy. Large scale manufacturing in Pakistan has declined by double digit.

Policymakers are aware of the factors that are declining growth, but are helpless to formulate targeted policies for different industrial sectors. In fact, they have been forced to withdraw power and gas subsidies from exporting sectors under IMF dictation. This might impact growth in exporting industries.

GDP growth influences employment levels and labour market conditions. High GDP growth often correlates with increased job opportunities, while low GDP growth or recession may lead to unemployment.

Unemployment is on the rise in Pakistan. The state has not come up with any job creation initiative in the budget. No extraordinary measures have been announced for skill development, nor have labour market reforms been announced.

Countries with high GDP growth rates and favourable business environments may attract more foreign direct investment (FDI). Policymakers can leverage GDP trends to identify sectors with potential for investment and prioritise policies that attract domestic and foreign capital. But in decline the government of Pakistan would have to rely on unusual incentives to attract investment.

It is important to note that while GDP provides valuable information, it is not the sole factor considered in economic policy formulation. Other indicators such as inflation, unemployment rates, income distribution, and social factors also play crucial roles in shaping economic policies. All these factors are on a decline in our country.

Calculating the GDP of specific income strata within a population can provide valuable insights into the distribution of economic resources and the well-being of different segments of a society. While the overall GDP figure provides a measure of a country’s economic output, it does not capture how that output is distributed among various income groups.

Analysing the GDP of the lower strata of the population can help policymakers and researchers understand the economic conditions and challenges faced by those in the lower-income brackets. It can shed light on income inequality, poverty levels, and the effectiveness of social welfare programmes. Such analysis can also inform the development of targeted policies aimed at reducing poverty, improving social mobility, and ensuring more equitable economic growth. Unfortunately government of Pakistan has no plan to undertake this exercise.

By calculating the GDP of the lower strata, governments and organisations can monitor progress over time and assess the impact of policies and interventions on the well-being of the most vulnerable members of the society. It enables a more nuanced understanding of economic development and can help guide policy decisions to promote inclusive growth.