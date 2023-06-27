Juice makers decry 20pc federal excise duty

KARACHI: The Fruit Juice and Juice Drinks Manufacturers Alliance has opposed imposition of 20 percent federal excise duty (FED) on packaged juices, protesting on being clubbed with the carbonated beverages in new taxation measures by the government for Budget’24, a statement said.

“Juices and fruit drinks have varying and high percentages of fruit content and cannot be equated with carbonated/aerated beverages,” the alliance said.

The group decried that a 20 percent hike in FED from the already existing 10 percent, and additional 18 percent GST, “will not only derail the sector completely but also have devastating impact on the rural economy, affecting fruit growers and allied industry associated with the juices sector, eventually resulting in decline in governments overall tax revenue as well.”

Earlier due to the 10 percent FED levy, according to the alliance statement, the industry sales plummeted to Rs43 billion in 2023 that were to increase to more than Rs70 billion, considering the industry growth rate.

“Putting the juice sector in the same league as carbonated drinks is absolutely undermining the vital role it’s been playing as a safe and healthy alternative to carbonated drinks,” spokesperson of the juice industry alliance said.

Despite assurances of no further increase in FED from the government and representatives of the Federal Board of Revenue and the finance ministry, the government proceeded with sheer indifference, it added.

According to the statement, the industry procured an estimated 100,000 tonnes of mango from local farmers, apart from other fruits, for conversion into pulp.

“These measures will result in drastic reduction in fruit pulp purchase by almost 50 percent and even more,” it warned.

The alliance quoted some industry reports showing that fruits have a high rate of wastage, because of their intrinsic perishability and improper handling, storage, packaging, and transportation, which causes farmers to sell their produce at very low prices, especially during peak season.

The formal packaged juice industry, by procuring fruits timely prevents significant food wastage and protects farmers’ livelihoods.

“The fruit-based beverage industry has a turnover of about Rs60 billion, with an investment of Rs40 billion, and employs 5,000+ employees.”

Fruit juices and drinks are popular amongst the youth and are optimised to suit their healthy lifestyle. According to regulations, such as Punjab Food Authority, fruit drinks have minimum 8 percent fruit content, nectars have 25-50 percent fruit content and pure juices have 100 percent fruit content, the statement mentioned.