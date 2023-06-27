FED hike to increase fertiliser prices by upto Rs470/bag

LAHORE: The government has imposed federal excise duty (FED) on fertilisers in the federal budget 2023-24, which would increase the price of nitrogen and phosphorous nutrients by Rs150 and Rs470 per 50kg bag respectively.

In the recently amended budget document for fiscal year 2023-24, the government has imposed FED at the rate of 5 percent on the fertiliser sector, which would increase the cost of urea by Rs125-150 per bag and the cost of diammonium phosphate (DAP) by Rs470 per bag.

Another major change from the previous bill is that DAP is now no longer tax exempt and will be taxed at 5 percent, while the differential claim against this will not be allowed as well, according to an assessment of JS Research.

According to market insiders, urea is largely not available on control rate as its price ranges between Rs3,000 to Rs3,250 per bag, while DAP is being sold at Rs9,000 to Rs9,500 per bag.

Urea fertiliser is the most important nitrogenous fertiliser being used in the country as farm input after DAP. Both the fertilisers play a key role in enhancing farm output.

The federal government has virtually stopped the subsidy given to farmers on fertilisers to comply with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) condition under the federal budget 2023-24 in a belated move just before end of the financial year 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) expressed concern over the price hike of urea and DAP following the tax revision. The balanced use of fertiliser is a prerequisite to ensue enhanced per acre yield of crops, especially, cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize, the farmer body said on Monday.

Balanced use of fertilisers alone increases crop yields by 30-50 percent in different agro-ecological zones of the country.

Increase in fertiliser prices will force the farmers not to use balanced quantities of crop nutrients that can further reduce crop productivity by minimum 5 percent. This in turn would mean a loss of Rs260 billion for the national GDP, PKI added.

To promote balanced use of fertiliser, an affordable price of the farm input can play a pivotal role in enhancing crop yields, KPI observed.

The federal government intends to collect revenue of Rs95 billion through imposition of FED and sales tax on fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.

It should be noted that DAP consumption within the last two years has reduced to a whopping 50 percent ie, from 2.2 million tonnes to 1.2 million tonne. Imposition of excise duty or sales tax on fertilisers can seriously hamper the cause of national food security.

KPI urged the government to rethink the decision in the larger interest of the farming community.

On the other hand, District Administrations in Punjab province have been asked to take steps for ensuring the supply of urea fertiliser to the public at control rates.

A crackdown on hoarding of fertilisers is ongoing to curb overpricing of agriculture inputs.