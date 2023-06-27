SBP’s surprise rate hike to 22pc draws flak from businesses

KARACHI: Industrialists and analysts called the State Bank of Pakistan’s surprise policy rate hike of 100bps to 22 percent a tough move, with potential to halt industrial activities in the country spiking unemployment.

Muhammad Javed Bilwani, convenor of Pakistan Apparel Forum and leader of the value-added textile sector, said that there was no business, which could earn 22 percent profit. “If you borrow at 22 percent, there needs to be profit of 2 or 3 percent more to 25 percent. If there is any business, which earns 25 percent in Pakistan, the investment will be back in four years…but, unfortunately, there is no such business in Pakistan.”

Those who have borrowed would be forced to die by suicide, while others would not survive either, Bilwani said while slamming the massive interest rate. “Orders are not being carried out, as the recession still continues in the US market, he said.

Exporters are providing break-even rates in the international market, but India and Bangladesh are offering 15 percent discounts against Pakistani offers. Thus, he said “they were already unable to run the wheel of the industry”.

The apparel forum convener said that a lot of industries would be forced to shut down following this decision, and the rate of unemployment would skyrocket as well.

Zafar Moti, former director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, said that the increase in the monetary policy will have a bad impact, but “it was evitable” because of the T-bills yields.

Turkey has increased the discount rate by 650bps in one go to 15 percent. The UK has also increased and the US is also increasing. “These things are happening across the world. Now, single-digit interest rate coming to Pakistan seems impossible,” he said.

This decision would not only impact the capital market, but other industries too that work on the bank credit link. Bank charges will be added to it too. Industries were demanding lower interest rates to become compatible, otherwise it was difficult to survive, especially for big textile and other industries, which were working on big over drafts (ODs) with the banks.

According to Arif Habib Ltd, “The MPC sees the increase in the policy rate as essential to uphold a positive real interest rate and anchor moderating inflation expectations. It aligns with the objective of reducing inflation towards the medium-term target range of 5-7 percent by the end of FY25, barring any unforeseen developments.”

To recall, in the last monetary policy (June 12, 2023), the SBP had kept the rate unchanged at 21 percent amid subdued domestic demand and downward inflation trajectory expectation post-June 2023.

The MPC has highlighted two significant developments that have had a negative impact on the inflation outlook and could further strain the already stressed external account.

Firstly, recently approved FY24 budget by the National Assembly has seen upward revisions in taxes, duties, and the PDL rate, as a result, raising concerns regarding their potential impact on the overall inflation outlook.

Secondly, SBP’s recent decision to withdraw its general guidance to commercial banks on import prioritisation marks a significant development. “This decision has been motivated by the objective of fulfilling the requirements of the ongoing IMF programme,” said the AHL research.