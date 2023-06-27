Second Russian crude cargo to dock at Karachi Port today

KARACHI: The second tanker of the discounted Russian crude oil carrying 55,000 tonnes would dock at the Karachi Port on Tuesday, sources privy to the matter informed The News.

The tanker ‘Clyde Noble’ carrying 55,000 tonnes of Russia URAL oil was currently in the Arabian Sea and en-route to the Karachi Port. “The vessel is expected to arrive at Karachi Port by Tuesday,” an oil industry insider said.

Earlier, the second cargo under the crude oil deal was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on June 20, 2023, but it was delayed by one week and now would be arriving on June 27, 2023.

Arrival of the said cargo was delayed because of lack of space in the Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) storage tanks. The PRL is the first domestic refinery to receive the Russian crude oil under the deal signed between Moscow and Islamabad.

Pakistan received its first cargo of Russian crude oil on June 12, 2023 when a tanker carrying 45,000 tonnes of crude oil docked at the Karachi port. The government had placed the first order of 100,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil in April this year after months-long parleys between the two countries over the terms and conditions for the deal.

Under this deal, Russia sent the first oil tanker carrying 100,000 metric tonnes of crude, which had arrived at the Omani port early this month. However, the authorities decided that it would be transported to Pakistan through smaller ships as the Pakistani port did not have the capacity to accommodate heavy ships carrying more than 50,000 tonnes liquid cargo.

It is worth noting that the vessel, which was loaded with Ural crude on April 21 at a Russian port, was delayed for 10 days due to technical reasons. “It then arrived at Egypt’s Suez Canal on May 17, where it waited in a long queue for 12 days to cross the canal.”

Pakistan imports 70 percent of its crude oil, which is refined by PRL, National Refinery Limited, Pak Arab Refinery Limited, and Byco Petroleum. The remaining 30 percent is locally produced and refined by Attock Refinery Limited, a domestic entity.

Oil industry insiders said that the PRL was currently in the process of refining the Russian crude to produce the much-needed petroleum products. They informed that Russian crude oil was being blended with Arabian crude, which arrived a few days back following a PRL order for the necessary oil.