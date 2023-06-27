Stocks soar over 3pc on IMF hopes, marking biggest gain in 14 months

Stocks index soared to its highest single-day gain in 14 months, as investors bet that the government's budgetary measures would revive the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Brokers attributed the cross-the-board rally to revisions made by the government in the budget 2023-24 to allay the IMF concerns.

The Pakistan’s Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 41,347 points, up 1,371 points or 3.42 percent. Monday’s gain was the highest since April 11, 2022 when the market went up by 1700.38 points or 3.83 percent to close the day at 46,144.96 points against 44,444.58 a day before. The KSE100 index covered all losses of the last week (lost 1,236 points) during the trading hours.

The rally was driven by optimism that the IMF would resume its $6.5 billion loan program for Pakistan after the government announced Rs215 billion of additional taxes and lifted all restrictions on imports last week.

KSE-30 index also increased by 526.34 points or 3.72 percent to 14,657.51 points compared with 14,131.17 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 90 million shares to 226.821 million shares from 136.899 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.010 billion from Rs3.372 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.336 trillion from Rs6.163 trillion. Out of 327 companies active in the session, 269 closed in green, 43 in red and 15 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said bulls came back with a bang at Pakistan equities on Monday.

“Investors’ confidence remained sky high on the back of positive vibes coming with regards to IMF 9th review conclusion,” he said. “As per media sources, Pakistan is very near to closing the deal with IMF as the government did some necessary revisions in the Budget FY23-24 to meet IMF conditions.”

Analyst Raza Jafri at Intermarket Securities said the pending ninth IMF review, which seemed to have been written off by markets, was now seeing “fresh hope” after the government tweaked the budget and removed import restrictions.

Similarly, Salman Naqvi, the head of research at Aba Ali Habib Securities, attributed the surge to one primary reason: the government's proximity to striking an IMF deal.

"The government has nearly fulfilled the IMF's requirements and made changes to the budget as desired by the IMF," Naqvi said. "It is now anticipated that the IMF loan will be approved."

Naqvi noted that the market had been in an "oversold zone," experiencing a downward trend for several days, and it required a "breaking news" to trigger improvement, which was witnessed on Monday.

While Naqvi acknowledged that the market volume was still not significantly high, he emphasized that if the IMF loan was approved, it could lead to a substantial market rally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva thrice on the sidelines of the Paris Summit, signaling progress in the talks.

Following PM Sharif’s meeting with the IMF chief, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) withdrew all restrictions on imports to facilitate the industrial sector.

“The market expects good news in the coming days,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Ltd. in Karachi. “If a staff-level agreement is inked then Pakistan would come closer to completing the review.”

The IMF program, which began in 2019, has been on hold since November last year due to the differences over funding to bridge the debt financing gap.

The surge in stocks was broad-based, with all sectors trading in the green. Oil and gas, automobile, cement, and banking stocks were among the top performers.

“The change of sentiment comes amid a series of developments in recent days, which indicates that the IMF deal is moving in a positive direction,” said Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Ltd., one of Pakistan’s largest brokerage firms.

Some analysts cautioned that the rally may not last long as the economic outlook remains uncertain amid the pandemic and political challenges.

“The market would remain positive till the fiscal year-end, unless negative news dents the sentiment,” Rauf said. “The year-end phenomena are also playing a part.”

HUBC, UBL, ENGRO, EFERT & SYS contributed positively by adding 423 points, collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Pak Tobacco shares, which rose by Rs43.66 to Rs692.51 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which increased by Rs40.39 to Rs1,138.06 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Services, which fell by Rs63 to Rs779 per share, followed by Faisal Spinning, which decreased by Rs26.25 to Rs323.75 per share.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+332.6 points), fertiliser (+193.3 points), power generation and distribution (+145.4 points), cement (+138.6 points) and technology and communication (+117.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 26.220 million shares which closed higher by 4 paisas to Rs1.12 per share. It was followed by Fauji Fert Bin with 13.147 million shares, which closed higher by 46 paisas to Rs11.61 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Sui North Gas, Oil & Gas Dev., TPLP-JULB, TPL Properties XD, K-Electric Ltd., Cnergyico PK, Pak Petroleum and TPLP-JUNB.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 243.634 million shares from 129.167 million shares.