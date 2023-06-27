Tourists stranded in Kaghan leave after road cleared

MANSEHRA: The tourists, who were stranded in Kaghan Valley following a section of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was flooded amid heavy rain, left for their respective destinations early Monday.

The tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan were stuck at the Battal area of Kaghan Valley as floodwater blocked the MNJ road to traffic.

The last year’s flash floods had washed away a concrete bridge at the Battal area and motorists used an alternative route. The district administration with the help of Frontier Works Organisation installed a steel bridge to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and tourists and passengers who were stranded in the valley left for their respective destinations.

District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi had rushed to Battal after the MNJ road was flooded by the water amid the heavy rains in the valley last night.

He had told the stranded tourists and passengers that the administration was erecting a steel bridge at the affected portion. “Tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are suffering owing to the inundation of MNJ road,” Saif Khan, a tourist said.