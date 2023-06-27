Power loadshedding triggering protests in KP

PESHAWAR: The prolonged power outages, often ranging up to 18 hours, are becoming increasingly unbearable in KP and are triggering protests.

Wasim Anwar, a resident of Ghundo village in the Katlang tehsil of the Mardan district lamented the miseries of the people, saying, power outages have affected all but elderly people and patients were the worst-hit.

He said the power supply to the entire town was disconnected at 4pm on Saturday afternoon and was restored later at 11pm and then disconnected again. A school teacher in the same town, Saeed Bacha, said he was worried about the miserable condition of his ailing parents. “The relentless load-shedding is exacerbating the illness of my parents,” he complained.

The power consumers said the federal government and the KP government must take pragmatic steps to resolve the electricity crisis.

They said power theft, outdated transmission lines and alleged corruption are some of the major challenges for the Peshawar Electric Supply Company to overcome.