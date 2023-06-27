Five dacoits killed in Ghotki

SUKKUR: The Ghotki Police on Monday claimed to have killed a dacoit and injured three of his accomplices in an encounter, while separately four other dacoits, including one carrying Rs0.5 million head money, were killed in an attack by a rival gang.

Ghotki SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police and criminals had an encounter in village Rehmat Jaghirani in the Katcha area of Katcha Bindhi Police Station in Ghotki district, in which dacoit Mukhtiar s/o Abdul Aziz Jaghirani was killed, while his three accomplices Golo s/o Walidad Jaghirani, Nizamuddin s/o Abdul Ghafoor Jaghirani and Mashgool s/o Anwar Jaghirani were injured.

He said the deceased dacoit Mukhtiar Jaghirani was wanted to police in multiple cases of murder, highway robberies, kidnapping for ransom and others.

The SSP further said that in a separate incident, the gang of Qutab Jaghirani attacked the gang of Mukhtiar Jaghirani, in which four dacoits, including Vengus s/o Qabil Jaghirani, a notified criminal carrying head money of Rs0.5 million, were killed.

The other three dacoits were identified as Jam Saddiq Jaghirani, Alam Jaghirani and Nadir s/o Qutubuddin Jaghirani.

Meanwhile, the video of three employees of a private company, kidnapped by the dacoits a month ago surfaced on the social media, in which the hostages could be seen begging for their release.