KP’s PMLN leader Chamkani joins PMLQ

LAHORE: In a significant development in the political arena, the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter Intikhab Khan Chamkani on Monday joined the Chaudhry Shujaat’s Pakistan Muslim League (Q) along with his friends.

Intikhab Khan Chamkani along with his friends met PML (Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence. The chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League Chaudhry Sarwar, General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present.

Ch Shujaat and Ch Sarwar welcomed Chamkani and his aides on joining the party and appointed him as the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and issued a notification to this effect. On this occasion, PML(Q) also witnessed the inclusion of several notable figures. Colonel Riaz Khan Chamkani, the President of the First Democratic Front (FDF), also decided to join the PML (Q), demonstrating his support for the party.

Furthermore, Noorullah Shazli, the Vice President of the FDF in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, decided to align himself with PML(Q). Another prominent addition to (Q) was Kamran Awan of the Democratic Front Peshawar Division, who also joined the ranks of the Pakistan Muslim League. These additions further strengthened the party’s ranks amid growing support.

Expressing his optimism, Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his belief that Intikhab Khan Chamkani’s inclusion would fortify the party in KP. The party’s overarching mission is to build a robust Pakistan, he said.