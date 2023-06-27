Growers protest shortage of water in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur

SUKKUR: Growers protested against the shortage of irrigation water in Qambar-Shahdadkot and Khairpur districts on Monday.

According to reports, hundreds of farmers of Qambar-Shahdadkot marched towards Qambar Bypass, where they staged a sit-in against the shortage of water to irrigate their lands, causing suspension of traffic.

Addressing the sit-in, the growers said the last year’s floods had devastated their paddy fields and flooded the cities, however, nowadays there was no water in their canals to cultivate their crops.

They said the shortage of water was the artificial one, adding that they were not being provided their adequate share of water.

In Khairpur, the growers protested in front of the office of executive engineer (XEN) west irrigation department Khairpur, where they said that for the past three months, they were facing acute shortage of irrigation water in Pir Mangio minor of the Faiz Wah.

They said that due to the situation created by the acute shortage of water, the growers of village Mang-Tagar, Jhaloogi, Khatt and others were not able to cultivate the seasonal crop of cotton, dates, banana and others, while their cattle were also dying due to non-availability of water.

They said that thousands of acres of agricultural lands in Sindh were turning into barren, adding that the residents of such areas were already fraught with scores of problems due to last year’s floods.

They said the influential people had colluded with the officials of irrigation department against the provision of water to the tail-end growers.

The growers strongly demanded the provision of irrigation water to the tail-end growers, urging the concerned authorities for the removal of illegal pipes, watercourses and demanded the transparency in the rotation of irrigation water.