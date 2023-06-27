LHC stays appointment of VCs in govt universities

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Judge Mr Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir on Monday issued a notice to the Higher Education Department (HED) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and stopped the process of appointment of vice-chancellors in government universities including Women University Multan and across the province by issuing a stay order on the petitioner Muhammad Hashim’s writ petition.

Earlier, petitioner Muhammad Hashim’s counsel Sheikh Jamshid Hayat took a plea that under Section 230 of the Election Act 2017, the current interim government was authorized to make permanent appointments. He said that Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi was illegally appointed as a Professor of Education 12 years ago. She was not eligible under the relevant laws. In 2016, she was made the Vice Chancellor of Women’s University Lahore. In 2018, the Supreme Court declared this appointment illegal and removed her from the post.

The counsel argued that an audit para was written against the vice-chancellor of Multan Women’s University but the Punjab government set aside Supreme Court orders and appointed her as vice chancellor at Women University Multan in 2019. However, anti-corruption proceedings against her remained in the process. So the petitioner Mohammad Hashim challenged his appointment.

The Punjab government called for applications again in May 2023 to fill the posts of vice-chancellors of various universities in the province. Afterwards, Dr Uzmi Qureshi applied again. The petitioner challenged her application and filed a writ petition against her candidature.