Hike in policy rate to kill investment: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Former minister for power and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Secretary General Omar Ayub Monday feared the raising of policy rate to 22 per cent by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would have a ‘killing effect’ on investment in the country.

Giving his reaction to the development, he said, “The State Bank of Pakistan has raised the policy rate to 22pc! That is an indication that the SBP is expecting even more inflation. This, in turn, will have the effect of killing any and all domestic investment in Pakistan”.

He explained that when a bank would lend to its customers, it will charge an interest rate of +25pc. “You have to realise that to pay instalments at +25pc interest rate, the business has to be earning above average returns. Those returns do not exist in Pakistan,” he noted.

The PTI leader contended that industry was shutting down in quick succession, while electricity and gas had become extremely expensive and were neither available nor reliable. In a nutshell, credit to the private sector by banks would be negligible. Working capital will hardly be taken.

The domino effect will be that nonperforming loan ratio of banks would increase and put tremendous strain on the banking and financial sector of Pakistan. “A liquidity crisis is staring at us in the face, and we are oblivious to it,” he said.

On the electricity supply and demand, he wondered whether at figures given by the government were reliable, as two days ago, the government had put the demand for electricity at 30,000-MW. These were wrong figures because high loss load was being counted in demand, which is never met.

“Today, the government is giving a demand of 26,900-MW. Figure fudging virus is spreading slowly from the finance ministry to all other ministries: production is reported to be 20,600-MW; there is a difference of 6300-MW between the demand and production of electricity, due to which people are facing load-shedding,” he said.

Former minister charged that ‘the fascist government’ was making a charge-sheet against itself by accepting this difference of 6300-MW. “There is a capacity to easily meet the demand and generate 27,000-MW of electricity. But the problem, he noted, was that the ‘fascist government’ was so engrossed in attempts to crush the PTI that it had forgotten governance,” Omar added.

“Power producers have not been paid and there is no money to buy fuel to run power generating plants. Therefore, load-shedding of 12 to 16 hours is being done. During the PTI regime, there was no load-shedding on the paying feeders, which constitutes 80 per cent of the country,” he claimed.