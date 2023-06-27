 
Tuesday June 27, 2023
Imran, Bushra's bail extended till 6th

By Our Correspondent
June 27, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday extended interim bail of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in two different cases registered against them by the Anti-Corruption Establishment. The court extended their bail by July 6. Imran Khan along with his wife appeared before the court.