Imran had Tareen disqualified with ex-CJP’s help: Khakwani

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party leader Ishaq Khan Khakwani has said no one in media has ever deliberated on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s involvement in conniving to get Jahangir Tareen disqualified through the former CJP, for reasons best known to him.

In a Twitter massage on Monday he said if Imran would show moral courage to defy the allegation. He said Imran was a strong advocate for high moral standards and following the tenants set to run Riasat-e-Madina. Now it is his turn to first disclose his role in the disqualification of his own supporter Jahangir Tareen.