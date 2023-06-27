Putin says Wagner mutineers can join army or ‘go to Belarus’

MOSCOW: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned that fighters employed by the mercenary outfit Wagner could join the military or leave for Belarus after the group carried out an armed revolt.

“Today you have the possibility to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the ministry of defence or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and close ones... Whoever wants to can go to Belarus,” Putin said.

Putin said that any attempt to blackmail Russia or foment unrest would fail, after an armed rebellion shook his more than two decades of rule.

“Civilian solidarity showed that any blackmail, any attempts to organise internal turmoil, is doomed to fail,” Putin said in a televised address.

He thanked his security officials for their work during an armed rebellion in a meeting that included Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu -- a main target of the mutiny.

“I gathered you to thank you for the work that was done,” Putin told the officials after a revolt by Wagner mercenaries that aimed to bring down Moscow’s top brass.

It was the first time Shoigu was seen in public since the rebellion, while Moscow’s top general Valery Gerasimov -- who Wagner fighters also wanted to unseat -- was not seen in footage of the meeting released by the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said on Monday that his aborted rebellion march on Moscow over the weekend had exposed “very serious security problems” in Russia, while insisting he did not want to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin broke his silence in a Telegram audio message two days after staging the dramatic armed rebellion that saw his fighters approaching Moscow in columns.

The private army chief did not reveal his location but is reported to move to Belarus, after a deal brokered by Minsk to end the mutiny.

Prigozhin said his revolt was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary outfit and bringing to justice Russia’s military leadership who made “huge mistakes” during the Ukraine campaign.

“We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country,” Prigozhin said.

But he said the mutiny -- which saw armed fighters speed through southern Russia en route to Moscow -- exposed major security issues.

Wagner’s convoy stopped 200-km short of Moscow and had “blocked all military infrastructure” including air bases along its path, Prigozhin said.

He claimed the group had support from locals along the way.

“In Russian towns, civilians met us with Russian flags and the symbols of Wagner,” Prigozhin said.

“They were all happy when we passed through.”

Prigozhin said Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko offered ways in which Wagner could continue to operate and thereby ended the rebellion.

“Lukashenko held out his hand and offered to find solutions for the continuation of the work of the Wagner private military company in a legal jurisdiction,” Prigozhin said.

The Wagner chief said that he had sent two columns into Russia: one to the city of Rostov-on-Don, which occupied the local army headquarters, and the second one to Moscow.

He halted the rebellion after the column approaching Moscow “did reconnaissance of the area and it was obvious that at that moment a lot of blood will be shed.”

He claimed that nobody was killed “on the ground” during the march but admitted casualties in the air.

“We regret that we were forced to hit on aviation, but they dropped bombs and hit us with rocket fire,” he said.

He said that several Wagner fighters were injured and claimed that two soldiers who had joined the rebellion “out of their own will” were killed.

Prigozhin said Wagner fighters were aware of the “end aim” of the march and were “not forced” to join.

He claimed to have got as close as 200 kilometres from Moscow.