Bilawal to visit Japan, US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Japan on J2 and will proceed to US afterwards.
Bilawal Bhutto, who is currently in Dubai in connection with political activities, will pay visit to Japan from July 2 on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. Bilawal will meet Japanese officials during his visit and will also meet Pakistani community and Japanese businessmen in Tokyo. After that he will proceed to America where he will attend USA Think Tank Conference.
Bilawal will likely come to Karachi for a day before departing for Japan. According to the information, he will celebrate Eidul Azha with his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto who is currently residing in UAE.
