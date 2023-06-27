News Analysis: Naming Imran without naming him!

ISLAMABAD: The military spokesman on Monday avoided naming Imran Khan but gave all possible hints for the portrayal of the PTI chairman as the “mastermind” of the May 9 attacks.



When asked by a journalist to name the masterminds of the May 9 attacks, the DGISPR did not name anyone but explained that the masterminds were those who were involved in misleading the people for several months against the army and its leadership.

Again without naming the PTI chairman, the army spokesman said that for the lust of power, a narrative against the Army was pushed through for one year leading to May 9 attacks. He said that May 9 was a big conspiracy and it was planned for months.

At another point of his presser, the DG again while avoiding mentioning Imran Khan’s name said, “It is clear as day” (ROZE ROSHAN KI TARAH AYAN) that the masterminds of the May 9 riots were those who told the people to act against the army, hurl petrol bombs at them and set their graves on fire.

Without clarifying who should do it, he said, it is important to expose the planner and facilitators of these events and bring them to justice if the nation wants to move on from May 9. Otherwise, he warned, any other political party will repeat these actions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and some of the federal ministers including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah have been repeatedly naming Imran Khan the mastermind of the May 9 attacks with the similar explanations as given by the DGISPR on Monday.

Interestingly, a day before May 9, the ISPR had issued a press release in which PTI chairman was directly mentioned for “levelling highly irresponsible and baseless allegations” against a serving senior military officer “without any evidence”.

The May 8 press release of the ISPR when read in the light of what the military has been formally conveying through ISPR (including what was said on Monday’s press briefing) after May 9 events, also leaves no confusion about who the Army considers as “mastermind” of the last month’s attacks on military installations, buildings, symbols etc.

“PTI chairman has levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence. These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable,” the May 8 press release said, adding, “This has been a consistent pattern for the last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives. We ask the political leader concerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and mala fide statements and propaganda.”