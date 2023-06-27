SBP raises interest rate to record 22pc

An undated picture of the State Bank of Pakistan's building. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised its benchmark interest rate to a record high at an emergency meeting on Monday as the country made a last-ditch effort to resume its bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund, which is set to expire this week.

The SBP Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 22 percent, effective June 27, the central bank said in a statement.

The decision was made after inflationary risks from the recently announced budget and the move to remove import restrictions became apparent.

“The Committee has noted two important domestic developments since the last meeting that have slightly deteriorated inflation outlook and which could potentially increase pressure on the already stressed external account,” it said.

“First, there are certain upward revisions in taxes, duties, and PDL rate in the FY24 budget as approved by the National Assembly on June 25. Second, the SBP, on June 23, withdrew its general guidance for commercial banks on prioritisation of imports,” it added.

The MPC believes that these actions are required in order to complete the current IMF programme, but they have also raised the upside risks to the inflation outlook. The Committee believes that while the removal of import restrictions may put pressure on the foreign exchange market, additional tax measures are likely to, directly and indirectly, contribute to inflation. The latter could lead to domestic prices passing on an exchange rate higher than originally envisaged.

“The MPC views this action as necessary to keep real interest rate firmly in the positive territory on a forward-looking basis. This would help further anchor inflation expectations – which are already moderating over the last few months, and support bringing down inflation towards the medium-term target of 5 – 7 percent by the end of FY25, barring any unforeseen developments,” it said.

The SBP surprised the markets by raising interest rates in a meeting that was convened barely two weeks after a regular meeting. Due to weak domestic demand and anticipation of a drop in inflation after June, the SBP kept the rate unchanged on June 12.

The market wasn’t expecting an emergency meeting and had priced in no change to the policy rate in the upcoming reviews, even if it had been assumed that the rate-hiking cycle had come to a halt. The SBP increased the policy rate by 825 basis points this fiscal year to tackle surging inflation.

With rural core inflation at 27 percent and urban at 20 percent in May and headline at 38 percent, according to Dr. Khaqan Najeeb, the former adviser to the Ministry of Finance, the SBP has moved the policy rate up by 100 bps to 22 percent.

“Moves of upward revisions in taxes, duties and PDL rate in FY24 budget considered inflationary as well as the lifting of restrictions on imports which can create pressure on the rupee, played a role in the MPC action today, he added.

“Fiscal measures, as well as the change in monetary policy today, can be largely viewed in the context of the completion of doables for securing the IMF program. Businesses will feel the pressure with this rate rise but in coming months will hopefully see a taming of inflationary pressures and a rationalization of the policy rate,” Khaqan added.

The decision to raise interest rates, according to analysts, was made in response to the IMF’s demand to secure a stalled tranche of $1.1 billion under the current loan programme, which expires on June 30. However, they claimed that using the relaxing of import restrictions as an inflation risk would be strange and would not reduce inflation but instead raise the debt burden.

The government revised and passed its budget for the next fiscal year after lengthy negotiations with the IMF, promising to increase taxes and reduce spending in an effort to reduce its fiscal deficit.

“This [rate hike] seems to be another IMF condition. Higher rates would increase the debt servicing burden on both government and private sector, but if this leads to an IMF programme, the positives would outweigh the negative implications, considering fragile macroeconomic conditions,” said Fahad Rauf, the head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

However, a key pre-condition of meeting $6 billion in external financing needs still remains unfulfilled. “Therefore, all eyes will be on the IMF’s response in regards to the amended budget and whether the friendly countries will take a step ahead in assisting Pakistan meet its financing requirements,” said Alfalah Securities in a note. Achieving the last tranche of IMF and financing from friendly countries and multilateral sources will only provide a short-term breathing space, where Pakistan will immediately need another IMF programme in FY2024 to remain structurally solvent. From July, Pakistan will have to pay $23 billion in foreign debt.