Power loadshedding triggering protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The prolonged power outages, often ranging up to 18 hours, are becoming increasingly unbearable in KP and are triggering protests.

Wasim Anwar, a resident of Ghundo village in Katlang tehsil of the Mardan district described the miseries of the people saying, power outages have affected all but elderly people and patients are the worst-hit.

He said the power supply to the entire town was disconnected at 4pm on Saturday afternoon and was restored later at 11pm and then disconnected again.

A school teacher in the same town, Saeed Bacha, said he was worried about the miserable condition of his ailing parents.

“The relentless load-shedding is exacerbating the illness of my parents,” he complained.

The power consumers said the federal government and the KP government must take pragmatic steps torrsolve electricity crisis. They said power theft, outdated transmission lines and alleged corruption are some of the major challenges for the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to overcome.

Political interference is another major issue that has badly affected the overall performance of the power distribution company, they alleged.

KP requires 3323MW of electricity, however, National Grid supplies 2150MW that leads to load -shedding.

Out of 1262 electricity feeders, more than 150 are overloaded. The overload and unprecedented power outages are making life miserable.

“My children are the victims of power outages. They move out of own home and seek refuge in neighbours’ house from load- shedding as the neighbours’ have basement and UPS system”, a resident of Charsadda said.

The situation is serious across all the districts of KP. The residents of Tangi and Khyber complsined as well about power outages. “Despite continuous complaints, there is no one to listen to us .If the issue is not dealt with properly, we will embark on a protest frive soon”, warned a resident of Tangi town.