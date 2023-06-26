Four die of heatstroke in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The four people, who died due to heatstroke in Islamabad during the last 24 hours, were ‘brought dead’ at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, while several patients, who suffered heatstroke in the last few days, were treated and discharged when their condition stabilised, officials at the PIMS said on Sunday.

Ironically, no preventive measures were taken either by the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination or the PIMS administration following an extreme heatwave warning issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) prior to the start of extremely hot and humid weather.

“We had issued a warning of 4-6 degrees above normal temperatures in Islamabad and other plain areas of the country well before the start of the heatwave. Our warning was issued on June 20 regarding a severe heatwave in the capital and other plain areas from June 21-25, 2023,” an official of the PMD said, deploring that no action was taken on their advisory, which resulted in loss of some lives.

Following the reports of deaths of patients due to heatstroke at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Sunday visited the health facility and directed the installation of air conditioners at the emergency department to facilitate patients and staff.

On the other hand, the PIMS administration denied reports of any death at the health facility due to extreme heat.