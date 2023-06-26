Property dealer shot dead inside car

KARACHI: A property dealer was shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in Karachi’s Scout Colony area on Sunday. Meanwhile, five people were wounded in as many firing incidents in parts of the city.

A 40-year-old property dealer, Faisal Gabol, son of Faiz Gabol, was gunned down on the night between Saturday and Sunday. He was a resident of Kaneez Fatima Society.

Some witnesses present at the scene said no one heard the sound of firing. SHO Rizwan Hussain said the police suspected that Faisal was shot inside the car because there was no bullet mark on the car’s body while an empty shell was found inside the car that would be sent to the forensic division.

The suspect must have escaped after shooting the man dead, the officer added. The body was first shifted to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and then rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.