AJK president administers oath to new cabinet members

MUZAFFARABAAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered an oath to 27 newly-inducted cabinet members on Sunday.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the new Prime Minister’s House, was attended by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, senior ministers Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and others.

Services and General Administration Secretary Raja Amjad Pervez read out the notification of the new batch of ministers, who included Sardar Muhammad Hussain Khan, Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Majid Khan, Raja Muhammad Siddique, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Sardar Muhammad Javed Ayub, Sardar Amir Altaf, Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar Abadali, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Faheem Akhtar Rabani, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Javed Butt, Muhammad Asim Sharif, Chaudhry Amir Yasin, Qasim Majeed, and Zia Qamar.

The participants offered Fateha for the departed soul of sister of President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who breathed her last a few days back in her hometown, Mirpur.