Civilians’ trial in military courts case: SC bench may face hard questioning from defendant’s counsel today

ISLAMABAD: The seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will have to face hard questioning on Monday (today) when it would resume hearing of the petitions against trial of civilians in the military courts.

The objections, which were earlier raised by designated chief justice of the country, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, would not only be repeated by the counsel for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, who were issued notice for appearing last week. Sources told The News on Sunday that apart from the legal and constitutional status of the bench, the lawyers for the prime minister and two federal ministers without prejudice to their standpoint regarding legal status of the bench, would raise objection about inclusion and sitting on the bench of four judges including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ejazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

They will bring about new points for challenging the presence of the four judges in the bench. The bench, which originally consisted of nine judges, was reduced to a seven-member bench, as two senior judges — Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood — objected to the constitution of the bench, and exercising of authority singlehanded by the chief justice. They termed it contrary to the law, approved by the Parliament, which was part of the book.

Sources said Monday’s hearing would have special importance as one or more than one judges could find it difficult to continue with the process. The attorney general for Pakistan would support the contention of the counsel for the prime minister and two federal ministers.

Irfan Qadir Advocate will represent the defence minister, while Shah Khawar Advocate will be counsel for the interior minister. The counsel for the respondent would not carry forward their argumentation and make it amply clear that it would be difficult for the government to accept the bench as a legitimate court and without pronouncing boycott, it could distance itself from the process.

Sources reminded that proceedings of the day could be source of disquiet for the court. Senator Dr Farogh Nasim, who is viewed as new ‘Sharifuddin Pirzada’ would be seen in the corridors of the apex court after a long break. The team of defence lawyers had an important meeting Sunday evening here to discuss their case and strategies their defence, sources said. Sources reminded that the bench commenced hearing of the petitions without issuing notice to the government and authorities concerned, which would also be objected at some stage.

Sources made it clear that any verdict by the bench that would be helping the accused of May 9 incidents, would hurt the image of the judiciary. The defence lawyers are keen to protect image of the judiciary as it should not be tarnished on account of a “person specific” case and it could also be urged that the case should be heard by full court bench instead of judges, who had been victim of criticism for their inclusion in most of the political cases brought about in the Supreme Court, the sources added.