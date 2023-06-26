86 POs arrested from 22 countries this year

LAHORE: Punjab police, with the help of Interpol, arrested 86 proclaimed offenders from 22 countries this year.

The criminals were arrested from United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Japan, South Africa, Spain and Portugal, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Iran, Kuwait, Muscat, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates.

Among the arrested accused, 21 were from Sialkot, 12 from Gujranwala, 11 from Gujrat, 11 from Wazirabad, five from Narowal, five from Mandi Bahauddin and five from Sargodha police, while the rest were wanted from other districts and all of them were involved in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping for ransom and others.

They had been absconding for many years after committing serious crimes.­