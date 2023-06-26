ANF, Agri varsity hold seminar on World Anti-Drug Awareness Day

PESHAWAR: Campus Coordination Committee (CCC) in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday organised a seminar in connection with the World Anti-Drug Awareness Day. Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof.

Dr Jahan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF Brig Abdul Manan graced the occasion as the chief guests.

An awareness walk and seminar against addiction was also held. Vice Chancellor of Islamia College University Peshawar Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Deputy Director of ANF KP Malik Wajid Yousuf along with representatives of the University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University and Khyber Medical University besides academia and students of colleges, Khyber Dental College, Forest College and other colleges and institutes especially participated in the event in large numbers.

The anti-narcotics awareness walk was led by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF KP Brig.

Abdul Manan which started from PUTA Hall of Peshawar University and ended at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Hall. The participants carried various anti-drug banners. Speaking at the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and Regional Director Brigadier Abdul Manan said that the awareness campaign against drugs was the need of the hour against drug epidemic.