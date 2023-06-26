Man killed, 11 of family injured in Bannu attack

BANNU: An old man was killed and 11 members of family, including two women and five children, sustained injuries in a hand-grenade attack and gunfire in Mandori Patal Shah area in the limits of Mirakhel Police Station early Sunday.

Sources said that unidentified armed men first lobbed a hand-grenade into the house of one Muhammad Ali Shah, 80, which exploded with a big bang and then opened fire on the inmates with automatic weapons in Mandori Patal Shah area late Saturday night.

They said that Muhammad Ali Shah was killed on the spot while his sons Misbah Ali Shah, Ziaur Rahman, wife Basmirzada, two sons of Farman Ali Shah named Ahmad Ali Shah, 10, Majid Ali Shah, 7, wife of Sajid Ali Shah Mimshada Bibi, daughters and sons of Moeenullahidentified as Ayeshah Bibi, 19, Sapna Bibi, 15, Taib Ali Shah, 12, Ihsan Ali Shah, 8, and Hassan Ali Shah, 7.

The sources added that the attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu where Misbah Ali Shah registered a case in the police station of Counter-terrorism Department against unknown accused.

The CTD inserted the sections related to terrorism in the case and started investigation.