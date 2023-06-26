Two brothers killed in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA: Two brothers were allegedly shot dead by their uncles and cousins in the Pirsabak area in the district on Sunday.

Imdadullah, a resident of Pirsabak, told the police at the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, that their uncles Irshadullah and Shafatullah had disconnected the electricity supply to his village from morning.

He alleged that their uncles had also warned the lineman not to restore power supply to the residents of Pirsabak village.

The complainant said that he along with other two brothers Bilal Ahmad, Waqasullah and other people were standing at the Pirsabak Chowk and were demanding the restoration of electricity supply.

However, he said their uncles were refraining the lineman from restoring the power supply as they thought the funds for laying the electricity line had been provided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government while they belonged to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party.

He said that the accused Irshadullah, Shafatullah, Zabihullah and Tauheedullah opened indiscriminate fire on them in the presence of people.