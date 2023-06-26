Loadshedding triggers protest in Kohat

KOHAT: The dwellers of Muhammad Zai, Jangalkhel and other areas on Sunday staged a protest against prolonged gas and electricity loadshedding.

Carrying banners and placards, the angry protesters blocked the Hangu Road and KDA Road. The angry protesters chanted slogans against the Wapda for carrying out unannounced loadshedding in the area.

“The prolonged loadshedding has triggered a water crisis in the area,” said one of the protesters, adding that they would intensify their protest if the loadshedding of electricity and gas was not minimized in the areas.