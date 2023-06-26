Praise heaped on Pashto researcher

SWABI: Literary persons here on Sunday appreciated Dr Athar Shah Takor, a scholar of the Pashto language, who recently completed his doctoral research from the Pashto Academy in Peshawar for highlighting the Pakhtun prose and culture in his thesis.
The said that Swabi district was a hub of cultural activities, which successfully kept alive the old aspects of life.
Literary figures, poets and intellectuals attended the gathering organised in the honour of Dr Athar Shah, who hails from Saidukhel area of Saleem Khan village. His thesis was titled “A Critical Study of Swabi Prose Literature.”
He was appointed as Pashto lecturer in 2015 by Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission and later earned the PhD degree. The participants opined that there was a dire need to conduct more research on different aspects of Pakhtun’s life, culture, prose, poetry, literary figures, writers and educationists, who contributed to the Pakhtun society in different periods.
Anwar Manerwal, a poet, said that Dr Athar Shah not only highlighted Swabi’s literature and prose, but preserved it.
“A lot of work has been done on poetry, but no one has researched on the prose of the district Swabi. I think his thesis should be read by people,” he said. Jahan Bahadar, president of Qam Qalam, a literary body, said: “Dr Athar Shah’s research has impressed us all. He has completed a difficult task which proved that he was an excellent researcher.”
