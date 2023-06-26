ANP concerned at poor law and order

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over the rising acts of sabotage and worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a statement, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan condemned the killing of a member of the Sikh community in Peshawar and demanded that protection should be given to the minority groups.
He said that an attack was also staged on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, which was a matter of grave concern. He said that the law and order was deteriorating day by day while incidents of target killings were also on the rise.
The ANP leader said that all the segments of the society, the law-enforcement agencies personnel and the security forces rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.
He demanded that strict action should be taken against the miscreants and they should be taken to task.
PESHAWAR: The prolonged power outages, often ranging up to 18 hours, are becoming increasingly unbearable in KP and...
ISLAMABAD: The four people, who died due to heatstroke in Islamabad during the last 24 hours, were ‘brought dead’...
KARACHI: A property dealer was shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in Karachi’s Scout Colony area on...
MUZAFFARABAAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered an oath to 27...
ISLAMABAD: The seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will have to face hard questioning on Monday when it...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office here on Sunday in which steps to...