ANP concerned at poor law and order

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over the rising acts of sabotage and worsening law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan condemned the killing of a member of the Sikh community in Peshawar and demanded that protection should be given to the minority groups.

He said that an attack was also staged on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam, which was a matter of grave concern. He said that the law and order was deteriorating day by day while incidents of target killings were also on the rise.

The ANP leader said that all the segments of the society, the law-enforcement agencies personnel and the security forces rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

He demanded that strict action should be taken against the miscreants and they should be taken to task.