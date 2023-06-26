Lightning strike kills shepherd, cattle herd

MANSEHRA: A shepherd was killed and his cattle herd perished in a lighting incident that happened in the mountainous Beshti Pelaga area of Siran valley in the wee hours of Sunday.

Shareen Naushad had taken his herd to the summer abode at high altitude Siran valley for grazing, when the lightning struck.

A large number of people attended his funeral in the Dhodial area.

The family of the deceased said that the upper parts of Siran had constantly been in the grip of heavy downpours and windstorms in recent days.

Woman killed: Waheed Aurangzeb killed his wife in the Jamara Darband area in the garb of honour and managed to flee. The officials of the Darband Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital in Oghi.